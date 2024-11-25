Home > NEWS

Lyle Menéndez’s Wife Rebecca Sneed Reveals Separation After 21 Years, Addresses ‘Cheating Scandal’

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Lyle Menéndez has a major life update to share that has nothing to do with his possible release from prison.

Menéndez’s wife, Rebecca Sneed, revealed their separation after 21 years of marriage amid his alleged “cheating scandal.”

“Guys! This is NOT a cheating scandal. Lyle and I have been separated for a while now but remain best friends and family,” Sneed, 39, wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 21. “I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom, as has been so evident over the years.”

She asked followers to continue supporting Lyle, 56, and his brother, Erik Menéndez, as they fight to be released from prison. (Last month, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón recommended a resentencing in the brothers’ case to add the possibility of parole before losing his bid for reelection.)

“Please keep this page as the abuse survivor support page Lyle wants it to be,” Sneed’s post concluded. “I’ll continue to update you all on the progress of the case because I believe we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free! I will never stop fighting for them. Please continue to join us in this fight!”

Sneed started to send Lyle letters following his 1990 arrest. Lyle and Erik were arrested and later convicted on two counts of first-degree murder for killing their parents, José and Kitty Menéndez. Throughout his prison stay, Sneed and Lyle stayed in contact, and they were married by 2003.

Sneed’s clarification about the status of her and Lyle’s relationship comes after the Daily Mail reported that Lyle was having an affair with a 21-year-old British college student. Sneed did not confirm Lyle’s alleged romance.

Over the years, Lyle has spoken about his relationship with Sneed — and how they maintained a marriage while he was in prison.

“One thing I’ve learned is that your physical comfort is much less important than your connection with the people around you,” he told ABC News in 2017. “I’ve found I can have a healthy marriage that is complicated and built around conversation and finding creative ways to communicate, sharing, without all the props that are normally there in marriage in terms of going out to dinner and having as much intimate time together and so on.”

Erik, for his part, has been married to wife Tammi since 1999.

via: US Weekly

