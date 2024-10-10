Lupita Nyong’o Confirms Joshua Jackson Breakup

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson’s hot romance has cooled down.

Less than a year after sparking romance rumors with the Dawson’s Creek alum, the Oscar winner shared that she is single—with the only guy in her life being her cat Yoyo.

“My love for my cat is singular,” Lupita said in a Harper’s Bazaar UK interview published Oct. 9. “If I’m ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it’ll be because of him.”

She continued of the orange tomcat, “I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open.”

Lupita adopted Yoyo from the Best Friends Animal Society in October 2023, the same month she and Joshua were spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles together.

The couple took their relationship to the next level in March, when they went they traveled to Mexico for a PDA-filled vacation to celebrate Lupita’s 41st birthday.

Prior to their romance, Joshua was married to model Jodie Turner-Smith for four years before she filed for divorce last year. In court documents, Jodie—who shares 4-year-old daughter with the Dr. Death actor—listed Sept. 13, 2023, as their official date of separation.

As for Lupita, before her romance with Joshua, she dated sports commentator Selema Masekela for about one year before announcing their breakup. “It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” she shared in an October 2023 Instagram Story. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

