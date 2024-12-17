Luigi Mangione Indicted on First-Degree Murder Charge in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killing

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday Luigi Mangione has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The indictment on murder in the first-degree in furtherance of terrorism elevates the case against Mangione, 26, in Thompson’s killing outside a Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4.

The New York state Supreme Court indictment also charges Mangione with two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as a killing in the act of terrorism; two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon; and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to a statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg called Thompson’s slaying a “brazen, targeted and premeditated shooting” during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

“This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation,” he continued. “It incurred in one of the most bustling parts of our city, threatening the safety of local residents and tourists alike, commuters and business people just starting out on their day.”

Bragg added terrorism charges were warranted because the slaying was “intended to evoke terror.”

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during Tuesday’s media briefing that the unsealing of the indictment helps move the case closer to securing justice for Thompson and his family.

Tisch lambasted some of the reaction the fatal shooting has garnered, with Mangione praised by some as a hero instead of a killer.

“This was a senseless act of violence. It was a cold and calculated crime that stole a life and put New Yorkers at risk,” she said. “We don’t celebrate murders, and we don’t lionize the killing of anyone.”

Tisch added that any attempt to rationalize the slaying is “vile, reckless and offensive” to the principles of justice.

The charges began to pile up for Mangione after his arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9 after he was recognized following a massive manhunt.

He has been arraigned and is being held in Pennsylvania on felony charges of forgery and carrying a firearm without a license, as well as misdemeanor allegations related to the alleged use of fraudulent identification, and was fighting extradition.

A spokesperson for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told NBC News she would file an extradition order and paperwork as soon as an indictment was handed down against Mangione.

A source familiar with the situation told NBC News that Mangione plans on waiving extradition. Bragg said during Tuesday’s news conference his office has gotten indication that this is the case, meaning the defendant will be “brought to New York forthwith.”

His Pennsylvania attorney, Thomas Dickey, said Mangione would plead not guilty in the New York and Pennsylvania cases. Karen Friedman Agnifilo has been retained to represent Mangione on the New York charges. She declined comment Tuesday afternoon.

via: NBC News