Luenell Apologizes to Pete Davidson After Making Him ‘Uncomfortable’ on Live TV: ‘I Promise I Won’t Touch Him Again’

Luenell apologized to Pete Davidson after an uncomfortable incident.

On the March 26 episode of Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, Luenell, 66, ran her hand up the Saturday Night Live alum’s leg during a blindfolded segment. The moment left Davidson, 31, — and the entire set — feeling “uncomfortable,” a source told PEOPLE.

Now, Luenell is issuing an apology to the comedian.

“I admit, I was tickling Pete’s leg during a segment of Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney; however, I did not mean to make Pete uncomfortable,” she tells PEOPLE. “I sincerely apologize. It was all done in jest.”

“I hope Pete will forgive me, and I’m still willing to go out on a date with him if he so chooses,” she continues. “And I promise I won’t touch him again unless he wants me to!”

A rep for Luenell also tells PEOPLE: “By no means did my client, Luenell, want to make Mr. Davidson uncomfortable during their respective appearance on Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney. She was just being playful.”

The moment came after Luenell grilled Davidson about his dating history and his “mystique,” which helped him “continuously pull all these bad bitches,” during an earlier segment on the show.

“Now, you’ve had Kim K, several other people, you’ve got this little supermodel right now,” she continued, referring to Davidson’s current girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt.

Luenell then suggested he “should take me out,” to which a blushing Davidson responded, “If that’s what it takes to stop this, yeah.”

A source told PEOPLE that Davidson was able to take the jokes about his dating history in stride, saying, “Pete was fine answering any questions — there was no issue with Kim [Kardashian], and he loves Mulaney. Everyone on the show was having a great time with him until this happened.”

However, Davidson didn’t find Luenell’s decision to graze his leg to be a laughing matter.

“The whole set felt uncomfortable,” the insider explained. “It was really inappropriate, but Mulaney stepped in and kept things going. Pete played along in the moment because he didn’t want to derail the live show.”

“People believe they can treat Pete differently and view him as fair game for these ‘jokes’ because of their perception of him, but it was just wrong and shows an unfortunate double standard,” the source continued. “Fans clearly agreed and noticed it right away.”

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney airs live on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Netflix.

