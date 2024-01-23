Ludacris Dramedy About Early Rap Career in Development at BET+

Ludacris is teaming with Larry Wilmore for a BET+ TV series based on his rise to stardom.

via: Billboard

If you’ve ever heard Ludacris talk about the early days of his career working as an intern at Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 under the name “Chris Lova Lova,” then parlaying his undeniable hustle into a nearly three-decade run as a hitmaker, movie actor and author, then you know there’s a great story there.

A story that could be coming to BET+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer is developing an untitled half-hour scripted dramedy inspired by the life of the man born Chris Bridges, focusing on his experience “coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova.”

The show will follows the “misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip-hop radio station.” The script for the potential series currently in development will be written and executive produced by Noah Gardenswartz (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), with Luda slated to serve as an executive producer and music supervisor.

The series is being developed by Universal Television and Disturbing Tha Peace, the label the rapper launched in the late 1990s along with his longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, who will also serve as an executive producer; Larry Wilmore (The Daily Show, Insecure) and Malcolm D. Lee (Night School, Girls Trip) are also on board as exec producers.

While it’s not yet known if the series will get a full green light, Luda will be on your screens soon as he was recently announced as one of the judges — alongside Latto and DJ Khaled — on the reboot of Netflix’s hip-hop competition show, Rhythm + Flow. The series is slated for a long-awaited return later this year for season two after a five year hiatus; the first run of the show featured guest judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I.