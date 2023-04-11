In Their ‘Lover’ Era, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Seemingly Announce Engagement

Millie Bobby Brown quoted Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ lyrics in what appeared to be an engagement announcement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

via: Rolling Stone

Love isn’t dead, after all — or at least not for everyone. While Swifties were gathering outside of Taylor Swift’s old West Village apartment on Cornelia Street to mourn her relationship with Joe Alwyn, Millie Bobby Brown was sorting through the lyrics on her lovestruck album Lover to find the perfect Instagram caption to announce what appears to be her engagement to Jake Bongiovi.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the 19-year-old Stranger Things actress wrote, opting for the hazy title track “Lover.” In the accompanying black and white photo, 20-year-old Bongiovi has his arms wrapped around Brown from behind, her hands on his forearm, and a massive diamond ring resting on her left ring finger.

Representatives for Brown did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared two photos from the same shoot on his own Instagram account. “Forever,” he wrote, keeping his caption simple, though it could also be a nod to the choral “forever and ever” in “Lover,” depending on how Swiftian you’d expect Bon Jovi’s son to be.

The actress’ friends were also quick to congratulate the duo. Former Extra host Mark Wright wrote “Congrats guys xx” in the comments sections, while his sister Jessica Wright added, “Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown this is amazing. So so happy for you darling .”

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly also shared her well wishes and wrote, “Congratulations !! Xx.”

“We met on Instagram, the ol’ Instagram,” Brown shared during an interview with Wired in December. “We were friends for a bit and then, um, what can I say?”

Closing out 2022, Brown shared a carousel post on the app with an old-fashioned photo strip of herself with Bongiovi, referring to him in her caption as her “partner for life.” She concluded: “Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let’s do it again but better!”