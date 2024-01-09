Love and Marriage Huntsville Star, Martell Holt, Arrested for Domestic Violence and Harassment

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office records, ‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ star Martell Holt was arrest on domestic violence and harassing communications charges. The Neighborhood Talk was one of the first to report the incident.

It’s unclear the details of what went down.

But this isn’t the first time Holt has been in trouble, his ex-wife Melody asked for a protection order against Holt for their four children in January 2022. To be fair; at the time of their divorce, he requested sole physical custody and notified the court that Melody had “violated” clauses made in a March 2021 final order.

Holt said his ex was preventing him from communicating with their children, citing an occasion in November 2021 when she allegedly “served him with a trespass notice” because he stopped by to say goodnight to their kids. Melody fired back and said that he showed up unannounced and without permission.

This is a developing story.