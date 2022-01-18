Louisiana Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Calls for Marijuana Legalization While Smoking Blunt in Campaign Ad [Video]

Marijuana, once a taboo subject for American politicians, is featured front and center in a new campaign ad out of Louisiana.

via: Complex

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers of Louisiana is advocating for the legalization of marijuana.

In a new campaign ad titled “37 Seconds,” Chambers, a 36-year-old progressive community activist from Baton Rouge, LA, is seen smoking a blunt in a leather chair in the middle of a field while listing statistics about marijuana incarceration rates and how Black people are disproportionately impacted.

My first campaign ad, ‘37 Seconds.’ #JustLikeMe I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology. pic.twitter.com/G0qKvmUGKD — Gary Chambers (@GaryChambersJr) January 18, 2022

“Every 37 seconds, someone is arrested for possession of marijuana,” Chambers says in the clip. “Since 2010, state and local police have arrested an estimated 7.3 million Americans for violating marijuana laws — over half of all drug arrests. Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people.”

Chambers also took to Twitter on Tuesday to promote the new campaign ad.

“I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology,” he wrote.

Chambers is running to unseat Republican Sen. John Kennedy. The election will be held later this year on Nov. 8.

