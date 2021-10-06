Louis Vuitton Names ‘Squid Game’ Actress Jung Ho-yeon Its Latest Global Ambassador

‘Squid Games’ breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has just been named the latest global ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

via Complex:

The luxury fashion house dropped the news via Instagram on Wednesday. “Ho Yeon Jung joins as new Global House Ambassador for Fashion, Watches and Jewelry,” the caption reads. “Perfectly embodying the independent [Louis Vuitton] woman, the Netflix [Squid Game] star embarks on this new journey with the Maison after first gracing the runway and being featured in a ready-to-wear campaign in 2017.”

The creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquiere, also shared how impressed he was with Jung’s talent and personality, prompting the partnership.

“I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago,” he added in the statement.

Jung Ho-yeon and Louis Vuitton already have a deep-rooted history, with the model and actress featured in its ready-to-wear campaign in 2017. She has also been featured in Vogue Japan, Vogue Korea, W Korea, and Harper’s Bazaar Korea. Now the most-followed Korean actor on Instagram with a count north of 15.3 million thanks to Squid Game, Jung looks to revitalize that prior partnership with LV as its newest global ambassador.

Squid Game has also reportedly become the first Korean series to rank No. 1 on Netflix’s U.S. most-watched list.

She has quite the career ahead of her — all thanks to ‘Squid Game.’