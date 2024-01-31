Lori Harvey Will Make Her Rookie Debut in SI Swimsuit Wearing Her Own Swimwear Collection: 'Dream Come True' | lovebscott.com

Lori Harvey is ready to make a splash.

via: People

Not only is Lori Harvey making her rookie debut in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but she’s doing it in swimwear that she designed herself.

The SKN by LH founder will feature in the pages of the annual magazine this May wearing Yevrah Swim, her brand she launched with Revolve.

“It was definitely a dream come true,” Harvey told SI Swim of the whole experience. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom … [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”

“Lori Harvey embodies the essence of empowerment with her unwavering authenticity,” SI Swim editor in chief MJ Day said of Harvey.

Harvey, 27, who was photographed by Yu Tsai in Cancun, wore a suit by her own brand, alongside suits by Dolce & Gabbana, GCDS and more for her rookie shoot. The first look they shot was Yevrah Swim, which she said “set the tone for the day” and made everything that much more magical as she continued on with the day and this huge career milestone.

She also told the magazine that not only did she want to wear her own swimwear line because she loves it and is proud of what she’s created, but part of the ethos of her brand is promoting inclusivity and she wanted to show that off in partnership with SI Swim, who also champions inclusivity and body positivity.

“I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident],” she said of what she wants her fans — and anyone who sees her SI Swim spread — to get out of it. “All of that is real, and I hope they feel that and see that when they see my images.”

Harvey launched Yevrah Swim last August, but when she made the announcement on Instagram, she immediately caught some flak from one commenter who noted that her brother, Jason Harvey, had a footwear brand called Yevrah that he’d launched in 2016.

She didn’t sweat the criticism.

“Doesn’t your brother own a footwear company called Yevrah??” the comment read. “Couldn’t think of an original name?” to which she replied, “He used to, not anymore. I asked if I could revive and rebrand the name and he gave me his blessing.”