Lori Harvey Shuts Down Luka Sabbat Romance Speculation After They Were Spotted Having Lunch | lovebscott.com

Lori Harvey has shut down speculation of a romance with Luka Sabbat after the pair were spotted dining out together in Paris, France.

On Sunday, June 16, The Shade Room uploaded an exclusive video and photos of the two from their outing. According to Backgrid, the agency that provided the footage, the pair were on “a romantic date.”

“The duo enjoyed a stroll through the city before dining at the famous L’Avenue restaurant,” read the caption of the clip, “looking stylish and happy in each other’s company.”

Catching wind of the post, Lori was quick to shut down the dating speculations. “Aht! Aht! Me and Luka have been friends for years, let’s not start this narrative,” she penned.

Lori’s last public relationship was with Damson Idris. They first sparked romance rumors in December 2022, and made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023 on her 26th birthday.

In November 2023, the two confirmed they were no longer together. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, they said, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication.” They added, “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

In January, Lori and Damson left fans wondering if they had gotten back together. At that time, they posted on their respective social media pages several pictures from their tropical vacation.

Just days ahead of her 27th birthday on January 13, the socialite shared a number of photos from a secluded beach in Thailand. One of the images showed Lori rocking a blue bikini top while soaking in the water. She also wore a straw hat while posing on the beach. Another photo featured Lori holding a glass of refreshing drink while sitting under a beach umbrella.

via: AceShowbiz