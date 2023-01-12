Lori Harvey Clears Up Relationship Misconceptions & Talks Black Love

It’s easy to assume you know Lori Harvey. Her name’s always in the headlines and on the tip of everybody’s tongue—most often in regard to the men she’s said to have dated.

The model sat down with E! News and opened up about dating advice her stepfather, Steve Harvey, has given her over the years. “Just remember that you’re the prize, always.”

She continues, “it means not compromising my value, my happiness, my peace, not settling for less than I deserve and walking away from a situation that no longer serves me.” When asked what’s the biggest misconception about who Lori Harvey is, she explains, “full blown stories I’ve heard such as I’ve dated a father and son before” [Diddy and his son Justin Combs ] which she makes clear that that is not true. She also says she’s heard rumors that she’s a lesbian- which is also not true.

She goes on to say that she finds the rumors that she hears in the press about her to be very funny, and entertaining. She is unfazed and lets them roll off her shoulders.

Watch below.

