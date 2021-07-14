‘Loki’ Has Been Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+

‘Loki’ is coming back for a second season on Disney +.

via Complex:

As Deadline reports, the Loki renewal was announced through the end credits of the Season 1 finale. A case file for the beloved antihero teases, “Loki will return in Season 2.”

No further details have been confirmed, but Hiddleston is expected to reprise his role as the titular God of Mischief. Loki head writer and executive producer Michael Waldron also co-penned the script for next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it’s quite feasible he’ll stick with Marvel and be involved with the next season. As for who else will return from the stacked cast featuring Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku, well…we’ll give you a little more time to watch the Season 1 finale first.

Loki is the first live-action Marvel series to get officially renewed for a second season so far. There’s been no definitive word on the future of WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, although both have continuations on the way in the form of movies. Development has started on a fourth Captain America film—which will continue the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes—and Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel.

Marvel’s next Disney+ series is the animated anthology What If…?, which explores some of the MCU’s most important moments if they went down differently. That arrives on Aug. 11, and will be followed by a live-action Ms. Marvel show later this year.

Is there a Marvel series they won’t cancel?