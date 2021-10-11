Lock Him Up: Dad Gets 48 Years for Killing Teen Son Who Discovered Fetish Photos of Him in Lingerie and Eating Soiled Diapers

A Colorado dad found guilty of killing his son in a rage after the boy found photos of the dad eating feces from a diaper, among other things, has been sentenced to 48 years behind bars.

via NYDN:

Mark Redwine was convicted in July of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his 13-year-old son, Dylan, who was last seen alive the night of Nov. 18, 2012. He was visiting his father at the time as part of a court appointed visit, 9News reported.

Some of Dylan’s remains were discovered by hikers in June 2013, about 10 miles away from Redwine’s home, according to an indictment. His skull was not found until more than two years later in November 2015 — about a mile and a half away from the first location.

Prosecutors said Redwine flew into a rage upon learning his son found compromising images of him, including photos of him posing in lingerie and a diaper, and then murdered the boy. He was arrested in 2017.

“As a father, it’s your obligation to protect your son and keep him from harm,” Judge Jeffrey Wilson told Mark Redwine before issuing his sentence.

“And instead of that, you inflicted enough injury on him to kill him in your living room. After the passion of whatever caused you to act the way you did subsided, you didn’t think about Dylan. You thought about yourself. You sanitized the crime scene. You hid Dylan’s body, and you went so far as to remove the head from the rest of his body.”

Wilson added that he could not remember a convicted defendant who showed less remorse than Redwine.

“After all this time and listening to what was heard in this courtroom, you still take absolutely no responsibility for what you did to Dylan,” he said.

Redwine has repeatedly denied any involvement in his son’s death. His defense attorneys had suggested he returned home on Nov. 19, 2012 and couldn’t find his son, but saw a bowl of cereal on a table and a television tuned to Nickelodeon, according to the Durango Herald.

They contended a stranger had abducted Dylan or that he was maybe attacked by wildlife while on a walk, but jurors ultimately rejected the theory.

48 years? Should’ve been life.