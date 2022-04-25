Lizzo Will Perform Across North America On ‘The Special Tour’ In 2022 [Video]

Lizzo had a big weekend, as she made a surprise appearance during Harry Styles’ Coachella set. Now, Lizzo has plenty more big weekends ahead, as she just announced a 2022 run of show, dubbed The Special Tour.

Lizzo has announced a fall tour of North America in support of her forthcoming full-length Special. Latto is set to open the shows, which begin in Florida in late September and wrap in Los Angeles in November. See the full schedule below.

After 2019’s Cuz I Love You, Lizzo returned with new music in August with “Rumors,” which featured a guest spot from Cardi B. She recently followed it with the single “About Damn Time.” Earlier this month, Lizzo pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live, hosting and performing “About Damn Time” along with the new song “Special.” Special arrives on July 15.

3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22 Ft @Latto ?@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26 AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

09/23 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

09/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/31 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/04 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum