Lizzo Will Perform Across North America On ‘The Special Tour’ In 2022 [Video]

Lizzo had a big weekend, as she made a surprise appearance during Harry Styles’ Coachella set. Now, Lizzo has plenty more big weekends ahead, as she just announced a 2022 run of show, dubbed The Special Tour.
via: Pitchfork
Lizzo has announced a fall tour of North America in support of her forthcoming full-length Special. Latto is set to open the shows, which begin in Florida in late September and wrap in Los Angeles in November. See the full schedule below.
After 2019’s Cuz I Love You, Lizzo returned with new music in August with “Rumors,” which featured a guest spot from Cardi B. She recently followed it with the single “About Damn Time.” Earlier this month, Lizzo pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live, hosting and performing “About Damn Time” along with the new song “Special.” Special arrives on July 15.
3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!
So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22
Ft @Latto ?@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26
AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb
— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
09/23 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
09/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/31 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/04 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum