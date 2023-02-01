Lizzo Unveils Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds [Video]

Lizzo has met her double.

via: Essence

It’s officially “bad bish o’clock” at the most iconic celebrity wax museum! Multiplatinum-selling artist, worldwide performer, and three-time Grammy winner Lizzo has officially been immortalized in Madame Tussauds signature wax.

The Special songstress personally unveiled her figure in Las Vegas on Tuesday, revealing her insanely lifelike replication donning a gown inspired by her 62nd Annual Grammy Awards look. Lizzo stunned on the carpet in 2020, rocking a white floor length Versace gown, a white faux fur shawl, and strappy Stuart Weitzman heels.

Lizzo’s wax figure took a team of 20 London based artists nearly six months to create, with hundreds of measurements and photographs from every imaginable angle taken during a personal sitting with the star.

“Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon,” Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas said in a statement. “We love everything that Lizzo represents and we’re so excited for guests to have an interactive experience that celebrates self-love, acceptance and positivity.”

“Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life,” Lizzo Tweeted to her 2.1 Million followers, revealing her wax figure for the first time by pretending to lean in for a kiss. “Thank you MadameTussauds – now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like.”

Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life. Thank you @MadameTussauds – now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like ? pic.twitter.com/ee9XEO7L42 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 31, 2023

Madame Tussauds has a long history of immortalizing celebrities in their signature wax form, with more Black celebrities being given the cultural icon honor in recent years. Recent wax figures include Angela Bassett, Missy Elliott, and Lil Nas X to name a few.

Lizzo’s figure will be featured in the Las Vegas museum perched atop a giant wedding cake, reminiscent of her show-stopping 2019 BET Awards performance, illuminated by a sunset cloud scape. Madame Tussauds promises fans an interactive experience that invites visitors to celebrate self-love and embody being “100% that bish” in true Lizzo fashion.