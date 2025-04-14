Lizzo Takes Aim At Trump With Printed T-Shirts During ‘SNL’ Appearance: “Tariffied”

BY: Walker Published 7 minutes ago

Lizzo has a message for President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

While the 4x Grammy winner made her Studio 8H return this weekend, her first time since 2022, she used fashion as a not-so-subtle protest against Donald Trump‘s tariffs, as well as calling out voters for not listening to Black women.

As she performed a medley of her songs ‘Love in Real Life’ and ‘Still Bad’, Lizzo peeled off her guitar and studded leather jacket to reveal a cropped, sleeveless black t-shirt that read “TARIFFIED” in red print. It comes as Trump continues to impose tariffs on multiple countries, wreaking havoc on our own country’s economy.

Later during the curtain call, returned to the stage with host Jon Hamm, sporting a similar top that read “BLACK WOMEN WERE RIGHT,” referencing the demographic that has consistently voted against Trump.

Lizzo’s fourth SNL appearance comes as she prepares to drop her fifth studio album Love in Real Life later this year, releasing the title track in February.

The Special artist is also preparing to take on her first lead movie role as she was recently cast as gospel star Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who was one of the first to appeal to rock ‘n’ roll and R&B audiences, in Amazon MGM Studios’ Rosetta.

