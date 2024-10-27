Home > NEWS

Lizzo Shares ‘South Park’-Inspired ‘LizzOzempic’ Halloween Costume [Photos + Video]

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Lizzo is getting in on the joke with a new Halloween costume that spoofs a bit from South Park: The End of Obesity, a TV special of the animated Comedy Central sitcom that referenced the musician and the diabetes drug Ozempic used for weight loss.

“Ok Halloween… you can start now,” Lizzo captioned a faux advertisement featuring herself alongside a mock prescription box for a weight loss drug.

Advertisement

The South Park episode, titled “The End of Obesity,” aired in May and comically critiqued the Ozempic trend, using Lizzo as an alternative to the popular medication. In the episode, Eric Cartman visits his doctor seeking Ozempic for weight loss. When he learns he can’t afford it, the doctor prescribes an unconventional solution: “I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo. She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity,” he says. “I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day and watch her videos before bed. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

In another post showing off the Halloween getup, Lizzo clapped back at South Park by dancing to the show’s jingle and flipping off the camera. “Oh OH oh… it’s Lizzo b—,” she captioned the clip, which also included a Cartman cut out in the background.

The “About Damn Time” hitmaker also shared a clip of herself dancing next to someone wearing an inflatable Cartman costume. “It’s that time of year where I feed y’all so ridiculously, and you’re so very welcome, baby,” she captioned the video, soundtracked by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ “APT.”

Advertisement

When the South Park episode originally aired, Lizzo reacted on TikTok, expressing her surprise. “That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b—-,” she said. “I showed the world how to love yourself, and now these men in Colorado know who the f— I am and put it in their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

@lizzo

?

? original sound – lizzo

Lizzo has donned numerous imaginative Halloween costumes over the years, including outfits based on Tina Turner, Marge Simpson and Baby Yoda, among others.

Advertisement

via: Billboard

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Walking It Back: Amber Rose Admits She Was ‘Trolling’ Beyoncé By Alleging She Stole Her Kamala Harris Endorsement Speech

By: Walker
NEWS

Are You Surprised? Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally Opens With Racist Speakers Ranting About ‘F—ing Illegals,’ Puerto Rico A ‘Floating Pile Of Garbage’ And Kamala Harris As The ‘Antichrist’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Latto Threatens To Cuss Out Her Crew After First Night Of Tour Was A “Hot Mess” [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Michelle Obama Blasts Trump in Battleground Michigan: ‘Why On Earth is This Race Even Close?’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Adele Interrupts Las Vegas Show For Tearful Embrace With Surprise Guest Céline Dion [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Amber Rose Accuses Beyoncé of Stealing Her RNC Speech: ‘She Wanna Be Me So Bad’

By: Walker
NEWS

Naked and Afraid Star, Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Sarah Danser Dead at 34

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Still Guilty: False Claims That Court Declared Tory Lanez Innocent in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Debunked [Photos]

By: Walker
NEWS

James Franco Says Longtime Friendship with Seth Rogen Is ‘Over’ After His Controversy: ‘We Had 20 Great Years Together’

By: Walker
NEWS

Steve Harvey Addresses Speculation He, Cedric the Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley Treated Bernie Mac ‘Like Sh*t’

By: Walker