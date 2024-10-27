Lizzo Shares ‘South Park’-Inspired ‘LizzOzempic’ Halloween Costume [Photos + Video]

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Lizzo is getting in on the joke with a new Halloween costume that spoofs a bit from South Park: The End of Obesity, a TV special of the animated Comedy Central sitcom that referenced the musician and the diabetes drug Ozempic used for weight loss.

“Ok Halloween… you can start now,” Lizzo captioned a faux advertisement featuring herself alongside a mock prescription box for a weight loss drug.

The South Park episode, titled “The End of Obesity,” aired in May and comically critiqued the Ozempic trend, using Lizzo as an alternative to the popular medication. In the episode, Eric Cartman visits his doctor seeking Ozempic for weight loss. When he learns he can’t afford it, the doctor prescribes an unconventional solution: “I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo. She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity,” he says. “I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day and watch her videos before bed. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

In another post showing off the Halloween getup, Lizzo clapped back at South Park by dancing to the show’s jingle and flipping off the camera. “Oh OH oh… it’s Lizzo b—,” she captioned the clip, which also included a Cartman cut out in the background.

The “About Damn Time” hitmaker also shared a clip of herself dancing next to someone wearing an inflatable Cartman costume. “It’s that time of year where I feed y’all so ridiculously, and you’re so very welcome, baby,” she captioned the video, soundtracked by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ “APT.”

When the South Park episode originally aired, Lizzo reacted on TikTok, expressing her surprise. “That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b—-,” she said. “I showed the world how to love yourself, and now these men in Colorado know who the f— I am and put it in their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

Lizzo has donned numerous imaginative Halloween costumes over the years, including outfits based on Tina Turner, Marge Simpson and Baby Yoda, among others.

