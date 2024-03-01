Lizzo Says 'Nobody Asked' Her to Appear in Jennifer Lopez's Film After Producers Claim She Wasn't Available | lovebscott.com

Lizzo is pushing back on the notion she turned down a cameo for the new Jennifer Lopez movie.

via: EW

In a TikTok on Wednesday, Lizzo, 35, responded to a clip from Lopez’s Prime Video documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told in which a member of Lopez’s team can be heard saying Lizzo is one of the famous faces “not available” to cameo in her star-studded movie musical This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

“Ain’t nobody told me nothing,” Lizzo said in the video. “Nobody asked me. J. Lo, I love you.”

A rep for Lopez did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.

Lizzo’s declaration comes after it was revealed in the doc that several other stars were asked and declined, or were unavailable, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, and Snoop Dogg. Vanessa Hudgens was also asked to play one of the friends of Lopez’s dramatized protagonist, but it fell through, as did a Khloe Kardashian cameo.

Ultimately, This Is Me…Now does in fact feature a starry list of cameos, including Jane Fonda, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Post Malone, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Jenifer Lewis, and many more. And Lopez told EW there were no “stars who got away” in her mind.

“They were giving me a list of all these amazing people, and I was like, ‘Yes, I like all of those people, but that’s not what I want,'” she says. “My first people were Jenifer Lewis and Jane Fonda, and they were like, ‘Wait, we don’t get it. This is like music. This is young.’ And I was like, ‘No. This is a council of people who I want to be very diverse. I want all different kinds of people.”’

“These are people with all different personality traits from all different walks of life,” Lopez continues. “But they all have something that affected me in some way — their philosophy on life, on love, on the universe, on music. That was the list that I made.”