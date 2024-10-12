Lizzo Reveals Major Lifestyle Change And What She Eats In A Day

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

Lizzo is feeling good as hell!

The 36-year-old singer recently opened up about her health transformation and what she eats in a day.

The “Good As Hell” singer took to Instagram to share her new meal plan, which includes more animal-based proteins after giving veganism a go.

“Someone suggested I try a Japanese diet because it’s one of the healthiest diets in the world, and it has some of my favorite foods,” Lizzo explained in an October 10 Instagram video.

“After tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight, and helped with my mental fog,” she added.

While the “former vegan who added protein to her diet” has begun to incorporate chicken and more into her meals, she does “aspire” to revert to being vegan again someday.

“I aspire to one day be a raw, alkaline vegan,” she explained. “Until then, this is the diet that’s helped me reach my goals and help me feel good in my body.”

In the Instagram video, the singer shared that she starts her day off with lemon water. Her breakfast included egg white cups, cauliflower, hashbrowns and fruit. She then rehydrated with Okra water before tucking into a buffalo chicken lettuce wrap for lunch. She ended the ‘What I Eat In A Day’ video with homemade peach tea and grilled chicken asparagus and carrots.

Lizzo said it is “the diet” that helped her reach her goals, before noting that it was “scary” to open about about deterring from veganism due to it being a sensitive subject. She explained how people turn to veganism for a variety of reasons — such as health and/or the environment — and she approaches it without judgment on others.

“I’m not gonna judge you,” she said. “Do what’s best for you in your life at that moment. All that matters is that you’re happy. And if you’re happy, I’m happy.”

The diet change comes after the Grammy-winning artist made her first public appearance since her recent weight loss transformation. She recently opened up about having a tough day as she worked through a setback with her diet.

“I overate yesterday,” Lizzo wrote atop a September 30 TikTok video of herself. “And I’m feeling really bad about it.”

The 36-year-old, who was seen wearing a white and red striped long-sleeved shirt and denim skirt, went on to share the mantras she’s using to encourage herself in the midst of disappointment.

via: TooFab