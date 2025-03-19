Lizzo Joked About Her ‘Beef’ With Andy Cohen, Which Started Because He ‘Outed’ Her ‘Private’ Relationship with Boyfriend Myke Wright

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

As her latest Love In Real Life singles indicate, Lizzo is a lover not a fighter. Still, the “Still Bad” singer is not immune to conflict every now and then.

In a new interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the “About Damn Time” artist joked about having “beef” with the host after her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright was made public when she appeared on Cohen’s radio show in April 2022.

The topic came up as the Real Housewives producer asked Lizzo, “Are you in love?”

Advertisement

“You know what?” replied the Grammy winner. “I really got beef with you because the last time we saw each other you f—ing outed me!”

Looking back, Lizzo now thinks the moment “was so funny.” However, she wasn’t exactly sure what to do at the time, as Wright was in the room for the interview — but she hadn’t confirmed their relationship publicly yet.

The “Special” artist, 36, explained, “I was in such a weird position because, like, we’re so private, but he was there and I was like, ‘I don’t want to say ‘no’ because I don’t want to [hurt him].'”

Advertisement

Cohen questioned whether confirming the relationship led to any issues between Lizzo and Wright, to which she responded, “No. It started s— with the world, though.”

She added, “I think when the world sees two happy people, they want to destroy them.”

Lizzo and Wright co-hosted MTV’s Wonderland together in 2016, and after confirming their romance in April 2022 they made their red carpet debut at a “For Your Consideration” event for her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Amazon Prime Video reality competition series two months later.

In a December 2022 interview on The Howard Stern Show, the “Truth Hurts” singer spoke about how it took a few years of knowing Wright for their relationship to turn romantic.

Advertisement

“We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in,” she said. “I had a lot of s— to do, and I still was very much in my ‘I feel un-loveable’ place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise,” she told Stern. “Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true, intimate relationship to occur.”

Stern then asked if they’d get married in the future, and Lizzo said, “There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

Earlier this month, the pair stepped out at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party in a rare red carpet appearance.

Lizzo recently announced her third album, Love in Real Life, set for a 2025 release. Her new songs “Love in Real Life” and “Still Bad” are out now.

Advertisement

via: People