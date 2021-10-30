Lizzo Dresses as Baby Yoda for Surprise Performance at Halloween Party: 'Grogu Takes Hollywood' [Photo]

Lizzo surprised fans and brought the force with her.

via People:

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 33, dressed as the beloved Mandalorian character Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) on Friday for Spotify’s Ghost Town Halloween Party in West Hollywood, where she graced the audience with a surprise performance of her breakout hit “Truth Hurts.”

She later posted a TikTok of herself getting into makeup for the costume, before posting the final product to Instagram. “CEO OF ? FOR HALLOWEEN… GROGU LOVE MACAROONIS BUT CRAZY LAST NIGHT GOT,” Lizzo captioned the photos.

Lizzo also greeted fans on the streets of Los Angeles while in costume, as well as posting some photos of her interpretation of Grogu acting wild during a night on the town.

“A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave,*'” she wrote in the cheeky caption.

“Grogu takes Hollywood,” Lizzo wrote in another post on Instagram.

The Spotify party was hosted by Obsessed podcast hosts Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone, who nailed their couple’s costume as a gender-flipped Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Also in attendance were Troye Sivan and Joshua Bassett, as well as Ted Lasso stars Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster. We’re Here star Bob the Drag Queen spun some tracks, as partygoers enjoyed a corn maze, a mechanical bull and a fortune teller.

Lizzo’s surprise performance came after she announced a “new era” in her music career, dropping her single “Rumors” in August, a collaboration with Cardi B. The track marked Lizzo’s first single in two years.

What did you think of her look?