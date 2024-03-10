Lizzo Blasts White People For Using Ebonics: 'Bring Back Gatekeeping’ | lovebscott.com

Lizzo has had enough with the cultural appropriation. Stop it with the African-American Vernacular language (AAVE).

via: Vibe

The “About Damn Time” singer jumped on TikTok on Wednesday (March 6) to respond to a white woman speaking about her suitors using the phrase “type sh*t.” This prompted her to go into a full rant.

“Why don’t we bring back gatekeeping?” she asked. “So that AAVE is reserved for the people who created it and grew up speaking it. So that all these people that are now talking like Black people because they read words on the internet and don’t know the origin and don’t participate in the culture don’t overuse it and then things like this happen.”

Lizzo continued, speaking about the underlying meanings of the term “ganglish,” and what it really meant.

“Because ‘ganglish’ is definitely the new ‘thug,’” she said. “When police would call someone a ‘thug’ but it’s really a Black person, which is the new hard ‘r’ N-word. I know so many people who have said ‘type sh*t, type sh*t’ their entire lives. I’ve heard them talk like that for years before it became trendy on the internet to say that.” She closed by forecasting that internet users will get tired of using Black people’s language, thus allowing them to speak in peace. She punctuated her rant by saying “type sh*t.”