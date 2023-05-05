Lizzo Apologizes to Fans After Canceling Montreal Concert Over Illness: 'I Think It's the Flu' [Video]

Lizzo isn’t feeling “Good as Hell.”

via: Billboard

The celebrated singer scrapped her concert Thursday (May 4) at Montreal’s Centre Bell, due to illness.

It’s no ordinary sniffle. The Detroit native posted an apology on her socials just hours before showtime. “Montreal I’m so sorry but I physically cannot do the show. I promise we will honor your tickets,” reads her post on Instagram.

The award-winning singer also shared a video, in which she appears to be wrapped up in bed, with a mask over her face, clearly suffering.

After feeling unwell Wednesday night, she went to bed. “And I woke up this morning and its worse,” she remarks. “My body’s weak, and I have chills and my head hurts. Normally if it’s just a cold, I’d shower, I’ll eat, take some medicine and get better, but this is getting worse. I think it’s the flu. And I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today. I want to find a date to reschedule but I just can’t perform tonight. This is the second time I’ve had to cancel due to health in my entire career. And I will make it up to you, Montreal. So sorry.”

The next date on Lizzo’s current tour, in support of her 2022 LP Special, her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, is set for Saturday (May 6) at the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

The trek has been action-packed. So far, she’s used the platform of her concerts to protest anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Tennessee with help from several queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, designed a custom tattoo for a fan mid-show, danced in a bikini in front of the famous St. Louis Arch and more.

Earlier in the week, Lizzo made an appropriately dramatic entrance at the 2023 Met Gala, wearing a sleek updo which paid homage to Audrey Hepburn.

