Live Up to It: The All-New Lexus GX Redefines Outdoor Adventure [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

The all-new Lexus GX is set to revolutionize the adventure lifestyle with its “Live Up to It” campaign, inviting enthusiasts to elevate their outdoor experiences with unmatched luxury, performance, and style.

The campaign isn’t just a mantra; it’s a rallying cry for adventurers to embrace the extraordinary. Central to our campaign are the trailblazers who embody the “Live Up to It” ethos. These remarkable individuals have chosen the all-new Lexus GX as their adventure companion, demonstrating how its superior capabilities and luxurious amenities enhance their journeys. From weekend warriors to seasoned explorers, our diverse talent pool illustrates the limitless possibilities of adventure with the Lexus GX.

The collaboration between Rolling Out and Lexus is a celebration of excellence and adventure.

“We’re excited to partner with Rolling Out once again and continue our collaboration on engaging content that pairs dynamic trailblazers with our all-new Lexus GX, while elevating their outdoor experiences,” said David T elfer, National Manager of Lexus Advertising and Media.

Munson Steed, CEO of Rolling Out, adds, “Our collaboration with Lexus highlights the vision of the vehicle for individuals who seek to be at the pinnacle of their creative expression. This partnership allows us to tell stories that celebrate black excellence and the innovative spirit of those who challenge life and ride it in an innovative way.”

We invite you to join the movement, follow our campaign on social media and visit Rollingout.com or Lexus.com/GX to learn more about the all-new Lexus GX.

About Rolling Out

Rolling Out is a premier urban lifestyle and entertainment platform, offering the latest news on music, health, culture, fashion, and celebrity interviews. It serves as a dynamic source for trending stories and features, catering to a diverse audience interested in urban culture and lifestyle. Through its comprehensive digital content, Rolling Out provides readers with insightsinto influential figures and the latest developments in the entertainment industry.

About Lexus

Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.