Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Shades Lisa Rinna After Her 'RHOBH' Departure Announcement: 'Ding Dong' [Photos]

Shortly after Lisa Rinna announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former castmate Lisa Vanderpump was quick to share her thoughts.

via: Page Six

Lisa Vanderpump seemingly reacted to Lisa Rinna leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Thursday, simply tweeting “ding dong.”

Fans of the hit Bravo series were quick to catch onto Vanderpump’s shade, begging her to rejoin the show now that Rinna is gone.

“Lol gworrlll i KNOW this about RHINNA! Lmao i love you being so petty,” one user wrote.

Lol gworrlll i KNOW this about RHINNA! Lmao ? i love you being so petty labelle ????? — LYNNISETTV (@LYNNISE_TTV) January 6, 2023

“mother you know what you need to do,” another person tweeted alongside a gif of Vanderpump saying “it’s all going according to plan.”

mother you know what you need to do pic.twitter.com/QbZ5ugJP9L — lév (@msdxlloway) January 6, 2023

While a third added, “No shade but didn’t she run you off the show,” to which a fourth person replied, “No shade but LVP decided to leave. LR was fired / not renewed.”

No shade but didn’t she run you off the show ? — ?? (@bravoicon) January 6, 2023

No shade but LVP decided to leave. LR was fired / not renewed. — Cesar (@xone_free) January 6, 2023

Ding dong. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 6, 2023

The two (now former) “RHOBH” stars have feuded for years after Rinna questioned Vanderpump for mourning the loss of her brother and later accused the 62-year-old of orchestrating “Puppygate.”

Just last year, Rinna posted that “the truth always comes out” after one of the show’s former producers claimed that Vanderpump did in fact call Radar Online to expose the “Puppygate” scandal during Season 9.

To refresh, “Puppygate” started when Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump Dogs but ended up giving it away to another family, who later placed the dog in a kill shelter.

Although Vanderpump has vehemently denied leaking the story to the press, her co-stars wouldn’t let up and she ended up leaving halfway through Season 9.

Rinna, on the other hand, announced her exit from “RHOBH” on Thursday after a “fun” eight seasons.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna, 59, told People in a statement.

Rinna — who originally joined the show in 2014’s Season 5 — and Bravo’s decision to go their separate ways was reportedly mutually agreed upon.

During her tenure on the show, Rinna always found a way to get tangled in some drama — including with Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards and Denise Richards.