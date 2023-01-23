Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Beloved Son Benjamin

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, was remembered during a funeral service Sunday as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy as a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and pop icon.

The only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was officially laid to rest at Graceland on Sunday – next to her beloved son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

Sources told us earlier this week that Keough’s grave had to be “slightly” moved in order to make room for his mother’s body.

We’re told the pair are now side-by-side in the Meditation Garden at Elvis’ iconic mansion.

The King of Rock ’n’ Roll – along with his parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley – are also buried in the garden of the property in Memphis, Tenn.

Photos of the site show several bouquets of flowers, including a bunch of white roses that were sent by Oprah Winfrey, Page Six has learned.

As previously reported, hundreds of people gathered at Graceland on Sunday to pay their respects to Lisa Marie, who died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54.

Those in attendance included her 33-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, and 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Other guests included British royal Sarah Ferguson, singers Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose and “Elvis” actor Austin Butler, who recently won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the late rock ’n’ roll icon.

Page Six was first to report the news that the Duchess of York had touched down Stateside, after flying from the UK for the service.

“I think she’s with [her son] Ben now,” Ferguson, 63, exclusively told us, noting that she believes Lisa Marie died of a broken heart following Benjamin’s tragic death.

“I think we need to make sure Finley, Riley and Harper are fully supported going forward. She was so proud of them, so proud.”

While speaking at the public service on Sunday, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife also quoted her late mother in law, Queen Elizabeth ll.

“I think it’s time to stoke our flames within … to celebrate the extraordinary Lisa Marie,” she began, while offering a “tribute to the children” of Lisa Marie.

“My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing [that] can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love. And how right she was.”