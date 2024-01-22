Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth and Ian Harding to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Our Little Secret’

Lindsay Lohan and Kristin Chenoweth are set to star in the Netflix romantic comedy ‘Our Little Secret.’

via Variety:

Stephen Herek is directing the film, which follows two resentful exes (Lohan and Ian Harding) who are forced to spend Christmas together after discovering their current partners are siblings.

Lohan will reunite with her “Mean Girls” co-star Tim Meadows, as well as star alongside Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger. It’s unclear who anyone else is playing in the cast.

“Our Little Secret,” written by Hailey DeDominicis, is currently in production. Mike Elliott and Lisa Gooding serve as producers, with Joseph P. Genier executive producing the film.

“Our Little Secret” is part of Lohan’s two-picture creative partnership with Netflix. It’s her third consecutive project with the streamer following “Irish Wish,” a fantasy rom-com about a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and the love of her life.

Lohan returned to acting after nearly a decade with Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas,” in which she played a newly engaged hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident. During her recovery, she finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” Netflix’s director of independent film Christina Rogers said in 2022 when the pact was announced. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

We’ll be watching!