Linda Evangelista Says She Is 'Not Interested' in Dating: 'I Don’t Want to Hear Somebody Breathing'

Linda Evangelista is just fine being single and admittedly has no interest in dating.

via People:

The Canadian supermodel, 58, said she is “not interested” in dating as she disclosed her thoughts on finding romance again in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

“I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” Evangelista told the outlet. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.”

The model icon disclosed that the last time she dated was “definitely before the Cool-Sculpting,” referring to the fat reduction procedure she said left her “permanently deformed” and brutally disfigured” after undergoing sessions from August 2015 to February 2016.

Evangelista was previously married to Gérald Marie, the former head of Elite Model Management’s Paris office. The pair tied the knot in 1987 when she was just 22 and he was 37, and divorced in 1993.

“I was clueless. Absolutely clueless…there had to be something endearing to fall for,” Evangelista said of the relationship.

In the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models that premiered in September, Evangelista alleged that her ex-husband physically abused her during their marriage. The runway star said in the show that she felt encouraged to speak out following accusations of sexual misconduct and rape towards Marie from over a dozen women in 2020.

Marie’s lawyer Céline Bekerman denied all accusations to PEOPLE at the time.

Evangelista told The Sunday Times that she didn’t tell anyone about the alleged abuse at the time as she was “afraid” and “doesn’t know” if anyone else knew. She said that she spent the money she earned from modeling “getting out” of her marriage” as “it was everything” to her.

Evangelista also discussed motherhood in the interview as she spoke about 17-year-old son Augustin James Evangelista, whom she shares with ex-partner, French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

In 2011, the model sued Pinault, 61, for child support, per The Sunday Times. Evangelista shared with the outlet that her relationship with the father of her child and his wife, actress Salma Hayek Pinault, has since “worked out.”

To each their own.