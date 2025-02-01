Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Welcome Baby Via ‘Incredible’ Surrogate: ‘The Center of Our World’

BY: Walker Published 14 minutes ago

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are parents!

The 35-year-old “Emily in Paris” star and husband McDowell announced they have welcomed their first child via surrogacy in a Friday Instagram post. In the post, they shared a photo of their newborn wearing a matching mauve cap and onesie with a blanket embroidered with the name Tove.

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” the caption read. “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…”/em>

Advertisement

In September, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary with sweet messages to each other.

“Happy anniversary to the man who makes me laugh harder than anyone. Three years held in your arms has been the greatest gift. Barefaced and in a basic tee, you make me feel like the most special human on the planet,” Collins wrote in a Sept. 4 post.

“I adore you @charliemcdowell. More than I know how to say. Here’s to countless incredible moments together (plus twinning photoshoots). And to think, the best is still to come…”

Advertisement

Shortly after the two got engaged in 2020, Collins described feeling “completely over the moon” about her betrothal in an interview with USA TODAY.

“I just keep referencing it as this deep knowing feeling where I feel I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, with the person I’m supposed to be with, feeling the way I’m supposed to feel,” she said. “It’s just that knowing feeling that takes over your whole body, and just being uncontrollably happy. My cheeks just kept hurting, and I feel very grateful.”

via: USA Today