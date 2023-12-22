Lil Wayne Reveals His New Orleans Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show Goals

Lil Wayne wants to do the Super Bowl.

via People:

The Grammy-winning rapper opened up about his halftime show aspirations in a new interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks and revealed that he’s eager to take the stage at Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX next February.

“[I want it] just as bad as I wanted to see my name at the top of that list when I was whatever age it was that I would bust into that office and get that Billboard magazine,” he said.

Wayne, 41, acknowledged that while the performance “has nothing to do with the sport” of football, it’s still a massive achievement, and one he’d love to accomplish in his native city.

“I know for a fact that when I do the Louisiana Fest, that there’s like, a trillion people. And being in front of my city and seeing that many people is amazing. So to know that a Super Bowl would be…what?!,” he said. “Going to the Super Bowl before and watching the halftime show and wishing, when you see the artist, you’re like, they could’ve sung the song that I was featured on. I’m featured on everybody’s song. You could’ve brought me out!”

If he does someday take the big stage, though, don’t expect the rapper to bring out any guests of his own.

“Please do not feel disrespected if you are an artist from New Orleans or an artist tied to me in any kind of way in the music [industry], but know that’s my moment,” he said. “I earned that moment. So I’m not bringing anyone. I’m singing all the hooks that you made, that you wrote, I’m singing them. Bobby Valentino, all y’all, Im singing them, sorry. I am so sorry.”

Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, and Wayne said he’d think about bringing out a “New Orleans jazz great” — or Beyoncé.

“If I have a song with Beyoncé or something at the time… if I have a song with Beyoncé then of course,” he said. “That makes no sense not to. Other than that, Tay Tay [Swift] could make it, maybe. Tay Tay could make it. But if the Chiefs [are] actually playing in it, then no, we’re not doing it.”

For Wayne, the chance to play in his beloved city would be an opportunity to show the world what’s special about the Big Easy.

“There’s so many people that’s not from the city there, so it’s a showcase, and it’s something that tourists take back with them,” he said. “And I believe that I’m part of the New Orleans showcase.”

Super Bowl LIX will mark the first time since 2013 that the big game is played in New Orleans (Beyoncé played the halftime show that year.)

Usher is set to headline this year’s halftime show, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Anything can happen!