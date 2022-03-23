Lil Nas X And Silk Sonic Among Winners, Megan Thee Stallion Honored, At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards [Video]

The results are in for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

via: Vibe

On Tuesday night (March 22) chart-toppers across multiple genres were celebrated for their biggest hits and career accomplishments during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The honorees list includes Megan Thee Stallion. Although the Houston rapper did not win any of her competitive nominations, she was honored during the program with this year’s Trailblazer Award. She was presented the trophy by R&B singer and actress Kelly Rowland.

“First of all, girl, thank you Kelly for presenting me with this award because miss ma’am you know you’re a Houston legend, and we love you,” expressed the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper during her acceptance speech according to PEOPLE.

Megan Thee Stallion continued, “I want to say with my platform, I will keep on continuing to be a voice for the voiceless, I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women, my Black men are facing, and I will keep showing up and showing out even in the face of adversity.”

If you didn't know her before, now you know she's THEE hot girl coach and THEE winner of this year's Trailblazer award! ???? @theestallion #iHeartAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/Et1ee1nrVT — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 23, 2022

The winners of the fan-fueled awards include Lil Nas X who took home the trophy for Male Artist Of The Year, Drake who won Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, and Silk Sonic, taking both R&B Album and R&B Song Of The Year. Additionally Yung Bleu, Jazmine Sullivan, Pop Smoke, and J. Cole won categories during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Hosted by Hip-Hop pioneer LL Cool J, the Queens rapper opened the show with a performance of “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage,” “The Boomin System” and more. Jennifer Lopez was presented the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award by LL Cool J later in the evening.

View the complete list of winners below.

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello – WINNER

Producer of the Year:

Finneas – WINNER

Songwriter of the Year:

Omer Fedi – WINNER

Dance Song of the Year:

“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish – WINNER

Country Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs – WINNER

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER

Alternative Album of the Year:

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – WINNER

Country Song of the Year:

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – WINNER

R&B Song of the Year:

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – WINNER

R&B Album of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – WINNER

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke – WINNER

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake – WINNER

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

The Off-Season – J. Cole – WINNER

R&B Artist of the Year:

Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER

iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award:

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

Rock Song of the Year:

“Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters – WINNER

Rock Artist of the Year:

Foo Fighters – WINNER

Rock Album of the Year:

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters – WINNER

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bella Poarch – WINNER

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift – WINNER

Best New Pop Artist presented by Stifel:

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel:

Måneskin – WINNER

Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel:

Mammoth WVH -WINNER

Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel:

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel:

Yung Bleu – WINNER

Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel:

Giveon – WINNER

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

Jax – WINNER

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM – WINNER

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

30 – Adele – WINNER

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Butter” – BTS – WINNER

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER

Female Artist of the Year:

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Male Artist of the Year:

Lil Nas X – WINNER

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – WINNER

Best Collaboration:

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – WINNER

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear – WINNER

Dance Artist of the Year:

David Guetta – WINNER

Song of the Year:

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa – WINNER

iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award:

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Pepas” – Farruko – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:

Karol G – WINNER

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga – WINNER

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Calibre 50 – WINNER

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Eslabón Armado – WINNER

Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel:

Grupo Firme – WINNER

"It's okay to be delusional when you're chasing your dreams" – @LilNasX ? A powerful speech from a powerful artist! ?? Congratulations on winning "Male Artist of the Year." #iHeartAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/FBhzst6OtI — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 23, 2022