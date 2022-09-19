Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to Homophobic Protesters Outside His Concert [Video]

Lil Nas X decided to tap into the Christian spirit by blessing the homophobic “street ministry” protestors outside of his Boston show with a little nourishment.

via Page Six:

“So peopel [sic] were protesting my concert last night,” the controversial rapper, 23, wrote over a TikTok video, adding, “So we brought them pizza.”

In the video, one of the “Montero” rapper’s crew members brought out boxes of pizza to the chanting crowds — which they declined.

Some of the protestors carried signs that read, “Jesus is God, even demons know it” and “Repent and Believe the Gospel.”

However, halfway through the video— which has already surpassed 1.6 million views in 2 hours — the “Industry Baby” rapper made a shocking revelation.

“But sadly one of the homophobes was really hot,” he wrote while the camera zoomed in on one protestor as the song “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens started to play.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, posted the same clip to Twitter and joked that, while the protestors declined the food, he “accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors.”

Fans, on the other hand, were quick to praise the kind gesture — and his ability to find humor in the situation.

“You KNOW they wanted to accept that pizza too ???,” someone commented.

“it just means that you’ve made it,” another chimed in, adding “they used to do that in 2011 with Gaga as well.”

Others joked the rapper should find the man in the video, “We love a wonderful, emotional enemies-to-lovers story. Go for him Nas I believe in you ?.”

Last year, Lil Nas X received plenty of backlash from religious groups when he released a raunchy music video for his song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

In the video, the singer challenged Christian teachings on sex and homosexuality when he descended into hell via a stripper pole, became a sex slave and gave Satan a lap dance.

The demonic imagery didn’t sit right with many conservative groups, who claimed the rapper was promoting “gay agendas and demonic visuals.”

Just one day later, Nas added more fuel to the fire when he released limited-edition “Satan Shoes” that each contained “one drop of human blood.”

The string of shocking decisions sparked “Satanic panic” among many — which they apparently haven’t forgotten about.

He’s better than us. We would’ve sent them boxes of sh*t.

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022