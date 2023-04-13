Lil Nas X Responds to Woah Vicky Saying He’s Pretending to Be Gay

Lil Nas X is as gay as the day is long, but some people like to question his sexuality for attention.

via Complex:

Woah Vicky has chimed in with her thoughts. “I got a few friends that went to school with [Nas X] and they said he was never gay. So I know for a fact what he doing is ‘cause they told him, ‘You gotta do this now if you want,’” the 23-year-old social media personality told the We In Miami podcast.

“I feel like ain’t nobody really gay, in Jesus name amen,” she continued. “It’s getting you popularity, it’s getting you money, getting you views. So it’s like selling your soul.”

Nas X caught wind of Vicky’s comments and responded on Twitter, writing, “Who gives af what ja rule thinks at a time like this.”

Clearly Vicky quite doesn’t understand how sexuality works — but we’re not surprised.

