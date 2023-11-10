Lil' Kim Says That Presales from Upcoming Book are "Surpassing" the Bible [Video]

Two years after it was first announced, Lil Kim’s memoir The Queen Bee is almost here.

via: Revolt

On Thursday (Nov. 9), Lil’ Kim jumped on a livestream to talk about her long-awaited memoir, “The Queen Bee.” During the session, the rap legend responded to questions about its delay. “My book has been done,” she began. “I’m going to write y’all a letter to tell y’all what’s going on, but it’s not really cool. But I don’t want to use this to talk about it. I really don’t. But just know it’s like that. It’s crazy.”

She continued by making a surprising forecast about her book’s potential profits. “When we post our presales, we be surpassing the Bible, and that’s crazy,” she stated. “The Bible, I don’t take that lightly, I already know that… It’s some crazy s**t going on behind the scenes. You have to be really careful when you deal with these book companies because they try to take advantage of you. You know, I’m a little Black woman.”

Kim first announced “The Queen Bee” back in 2021. As previously reported by REVOLT, she confirmed that all revisions for the book were completed back in July. “It’s been a long journey, Beehive, edits are finally done,” she tweeted. “Thank you to my bestie/soulmate [Marc Jacobs] for doing my forward.”

In a description shared by publisher Hachette Books, “The Queen Bee” will give readers a “fearless, inspiring, and refreshingly candid” look into Kim’s life and decorated career.

“From her earliest rap beginnings growing up in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn and her teenage years spent with The Notorious B.I.G. to her rise as a solo icon, Lil’ Kim not only blazed trails for women in hip hop, but also inspired the careers of those who followed,” it read. “[She] also talks about the hidden moments of her reign, [including] her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.”