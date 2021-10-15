Lil’ Kim Hires Nick Cannon As Her New Manager [Video]

Nick Cannon adds Lil’ Kim’s manager to his long list of responsibilities.

via: Rap-Up

The rap icon has revealed that she is now being managed by none other than Nick Cannon. Speaking with King Keraun for an episode of Complex’s “Hiking with Rappers” series, Kim opened up about her longtime friendship with the multi-faceted mogul.

“Nick Cannon, people don’t even know, he’s one of my best friends. We’ve been best friends for years,” said Kim, who’s known Cannon for around two decades.

She credits her new manager for inspiring her to get into acting. She stars alongside Cannon in the upcoming Christmas movie, Miracle Across 125th Street, which she described as the “Friday of Christmas movies.”

“I really did that movie for Nick… Nick is convincing me. You know he’s my manager,” she said matter-of-factly.

When King Keraun brought up Nick’s “20 kids,” Kim defended him. “Leave my manager alone,” she said before joking, “I think they all on Drake’s album cover.”

Elsewhere, Kim revealed which artists she’s been listening to including Drake and Wizkid. “I could listen to that song all day,” she said of Wizkid’s “Essence.” “That’s like my theme song to anything.”

The interview also gave us some insight into Kim’s workout routine as well as her playlist, revealing that she runs daily and plays tennis, and that her favorite track at the moment is “Essence” by Wizkid.