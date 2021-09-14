Lil Durk Warns Against Jewelers Ripping People Off: "Alot Of The Sh*t Fake" [Photos + Video]

Flashy jewelry is a staple in Hip Hop. For those that like to keep things authentic, Lil Durk is sending out a warning. While rappers often photograph or record themselves spending stacks on jewelry purchases, Durk claims that some people are getting ripped off.

via: AceShowbiz

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, September 13, the 28-year-old penned, “Stop buying all this jewelry without knowing what you doing.” He then added, “Alot of the s”*t fake and some is over priced get 1 jeweler and stick to em I’m telling you y’all a** gone be pissed when the truth come out.”

It remains unclear what prompted Durk to share the messages. He, however, is one of the rappers who are open with their love for jewelry. Earlier this month, he took to Instagram to post pictures of him wearing some icy watches at a bowling alley.

In the caption, the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper wrote, “Never change fold or bend under pressure no matter what’s the situation.” He then added a hashtag, “#backoutsidetour.”

Back in 2018, Durk showed off his jewelry collection when appearing on GQ’s On The Rocks series. His collection included OTF (Only The Family) pendant that cost him $25,000. He also told the outlet about a 2-row ring that he got for his birthday and lost two days later in a uber.

Despite losing a good chunk of his collection which at least cost $72,000, Durk seemed unbothered by it. “Ay Uber driver if you found my ring imma f**k you up, nah, that’s a tip,” he quipped.

Often when jewelers see rappers carrying bags of cash coming their way, they may want to make a quick buck by taking advantage. Check out the message below along with a few posts showing Durkio flashing his best jewels.