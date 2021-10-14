Lil Durk Plans to Get High School Diploma: ‘I Want to Challenge Myself’ [Photos]

Chicago rapper Lil Durk has an abundance of platinum and gold plaques hanging on his walls, but he wants diplomas and certificates in his home too. On Thursday, he revealed to his fans that he’s been thinking of heading back to school to finish his high school diploma, hoping to challenge himself.

via: Complex

“I’m going to get my high school diploma I want to challenge myself on my goals and real life situations,” Durk tweeted on Thursday.

This will be another notch on Durk’s already impressive resume. Recently, he was featured in the new Beats campaign that’s marking the introduction of a fresh A-Cold-Wall* collaboration. In the campaign, Durk is seen rocking the fresh headphones and talks about his connection to his hometown of Chicago.

I’m going to get my high school diploma I want to challenge myself on my goals and real life situations — THE VOICE (@lildurk) October 14, 2021

Durk is far from the only rapper who set their sights on going back to high school to get a diploma. Last year, Quavo also achieved the milestone, posting his grad pictures to Instagram.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020. We Lit ? Now What College Should I Go To? ? And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT ?? BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY,” the rapper captioned the post.

Over the summer, Coi Leray went back to her alma mater of Montclair High School in Jersey to receive her honorary diploma.

Love to see it.