Lil Baby and Chris Brown Unveil Dates for One of Them Ones Tour [Photo]

Lil Baby and Chris Brown will hit the road together this summer, starting with a show in Raleigh.

via: Rap-Up

The superstar duo is teaming up on their “One of Them Ones” joint tour. Presented by Rolling Loud, the 27-date North American trek kicks off July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina before making stops at arenas in New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles, wrapping Aug. 27 in Las Vegas.

“You Got CB & Wham On The Same Tour !! Summer Bout To Be Crazyyy !!” said Lil Baby while announcing tour dates.

The tour comes in anticipation of Chris’ upcoming album Breezy, which recently spawned the single “WE (Warm Embrace).” He hasn’t toured since 2019’s “Indigoat Tour” with special guests Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas, and Yella Beezy.

Lil Baby is also gearing up for a new album this summer and recently dropped a pair of singles, “Right On” and “In a Minute.” Last fall, he headlined his “Back Outside” tour with Lil Durk.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. See dates below.

ONE OF THEM ONES TOUR

July 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 16 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 17 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

July 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 23 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 27 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 29 – Toronto, ON- Budweiser Stage

July 30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 31 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Aug. 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 4 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 21 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Aug. 26 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 27 – Las Vegas, NV