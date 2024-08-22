5 LGBTQIA+ Olympians Who Won Medals in Paris 2024

Upon the conclusion of the 2024 Summer Olympics, we can’t help but shed light on LGBTQIA+ Olympians who won medals throughout their athletic careers overall.

If you didn’t know, the multi-sport event occurred in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11 and was among the most raved-about, as it marked many milestones. Songstress H.E.R. delivered a stellar performance, with Serena Williams, Tom Cruise, and Ariana Grande also reserving a spot on the attendee’s list.

Celebrated gymnast Simone Biles (aka Owens) reaffirmed her GOAT status by snagging three golds and one silver, which brought the 27-year-old’s Olympic medal count to a whopping 11. Swimmer Katie Ledecky came in at two golds, one silver, and one bronze, catapulting her total to 14.

Nearly two weeks later, the internet still hasn’t recovered from the massive high the games put us all on. Check out our list of queer Olympic champs below.

LGBTQIA+ Olympians Who Won Medals & Participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics

1. Sha’Carri Richardson

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson identifies as bisexual. The 24-year-old rose to prominence during her freshman year at Louisiana State University when she clocked 10.75 seconds in the 100-meter sprint at the 2019 NCAA Division I Championships. By 2021, Richardson had earned a shot at the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics following a successful U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field (100-meter time of 10.77 seconds). However, a failed drug test later disqualified her from the competition. The Dallas native had a minor setback for a major comeback, though!

Richardson ran a record-breaking 10.65 seconds at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, winning the 100-meter title. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, in the 4×100-meter relay, she led Team USA from third place to first, winning her first Olympic gold medal to accompany the silver one she’d won earlier in the games.

2. Brittney Griner

WNBA icon Brittney Griner is a notable openly gay athlete. The Phoenix Mercury baller’s athletic journey launched in high school. Subsequently, Griner played basketball while attending Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Phoenix selected the Houstonian as the first overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft. Griner has since gone on to pile up the achievements, with many accolades to solidify a heavyweight position at the pinnacle of the female balling industry. A now-award-winning Griner reached TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential People in the World’ list in 2023.

Griner landed a third Olympic gold medal in Paris’ 2024 event. Previously, Griner competed in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2021), spearheading the U.S. with a never-before-seen 30 points.

3. Raven Saunders

Famed athlete Raven “Hulk” Saunders is non-binary. The South Carolinian began their track-and-field career in high school, focusing on shot put and discus. In 2014, they were named the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, later making their international debut at the World Junior Championships in Athletics.

Saunders came second place at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in 2021 (19.96 m shot put throw) before striking silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (19.79 m throwing distance). Despite not accumulating any new medals this time, they did participate in the Paris Olympics.

4. Arthur Mariano

It’s unclear how artistic gymnast Arthur Mariano defines his sexual orientation in the LGBTQIA+ community. However, Outsports reports that he’s in a relationship with a man named João Otávio Tasso. The Brazilian representative reportedly gained interest in gymnastics in childhood, winning the Brazilian Child Gymnastics Championship at only 14 years old.

Mariano is now a three-time Olympian, as this year added to his history of competing in 2016 and 2020. He became a bronze Olympic medallist in floor exercise at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. With a growing list of accomplishments, Mariano is one of the most lauded athletes in 2024. The 30-year-old recorded most of his time at the Paris games on his Instagram, with 1 million+ followers.

5. Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces’ Chelsea Gray is a lesbian. The WNBA star’s basketball career commenced in college, where she played for Duke University. She was drafted by the Connecticut Sun in 2014 before balling overseas and for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016. Gray signed a multi-year deal with the Las Vegas Aces in 2021. The California-raised champion won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The 2024 Summer Olympics granted Gray her second gold medal.

Which of these LGBTQIA+ Olympians did you know already? Share below!