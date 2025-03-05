BY: DM Published 10 hours ago

Since its inception, anime has included LGBTQIA+ characters. One of the earliest examples of LGBTQIA+ representation is found in “Sailor Moon,” which introduced characters like Sailor Uranus (Haruka Tenoh) and Sailor Neptune (Michiru Kaioh). Their relationship, depicted as a committed partnership, was groundbreaking during the 1990s. The series has been praised for its positive portrayal of same-sex love, and has seemingly sparked a wave of inclusion.

Since then, a slate of anime shows has premiered, heavily featuring LGBTQIA+ storylines. These characters play integral roles in these animated series, and some even have starring roles. If you’re new to anime or looking to add a little flair to your collection, here are five prominent LGBTQIA+ characters to check out.

1. Hange Zoë, “Attack on Titan”

Advertisement

Hange Zoë from “Attack on Titan” is a unique character whose gender identity is intentionally ambiguous. Creator Hajime Isayama has deliberately left Hange’s gender unspecified, allowing fans to interpret the character in various ways. In a 2011 Q&A, Isayama mentioned that it’s “better if I don’t say either way” regarding Hange’s gender, per Daily Dot. This open-ended portrayal has led to diverse fan interpretations, with some viewing Hange as non-binary.

2. Yuri Katsuki and Victor Nikiforov, “Yuri!!! on Ice”

This figure skating anime took the world by storm with the heartfelt relationship between Japanese skater Yuri Katsuki and his Russian coach, Victor Nikiforov. The series chronicles Yuri’s journey of self-discovery and redemption, which takes a pivotal turn when Victor, his lifelong idol, offers to coach him after a period of personal turmoil. This mentorship quickly turns personal, shifting into a deep romantic connection. Yuri and Victor’s relationship is presented with depth and sincerity, but it is very intense.

Advertisement

3. Utena Tenjou, “Revolutionary Girl Utena”

Utena Tenjou, the protagonist of “Revolutionary Girl Utena,” defies traditional gender roles with her demeanor and attire. Her deep connection with Anthy Himemiya blurs the lines between friendship and romance, as their story tackles themes of identity, love, and societal expectations.

4. Tomoyo Daidouji, “Cardcaptor Sakura”

Advertisement

Tomoyo Daidouji from “Cardcaptor Sakura” is more than just a loyal best friend. The character is an early example of LGBTQIA+ representation in anime, and fans love her. In the series, Tomoyo’s love for Sakura Kinomoto isn’t just admiration. It’s deep, romantic, and quietly heartbreaking. While the show never makes it explicit, Tomoyo’s unspoken feelings add layers to her character, making her one of anime’s most relatable portrayals of unrequited queer love.

5. Kaworu Nagisa, “Neon Genesis Evangelion”

Advertisement

As the Fifth Child, Kaworu steps into Shinji Ikari’s life when he needs it most, offering him rare, unconditional affection. His open admiration for Shinji has fueled debates for years, especially around the word suki, which can mean anything from “like” to “love.” Netflix’s decision to translate it as “like” sparked controversy, with fans arguing it downplayed the romance.

Anime is continuing to evolve, but it has always showcased LGBTQIA+ characters. While progress has been made, ongoing efforts are essential to ensure that portrayals are accurate, respectful, and reflective of real-world experiences.

Which of these LGBTQIA+ anime characters are you familiar with? Comment below!