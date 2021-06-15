Leona Lewis Accuses Michael Costello of Bullying: ‘I Was so Humiliated’ [Photos]

Welp! Leona Lewis is speaking out against Michael Costello.

via: Page Six

After claiming that Chrissy Teigen’s bullying behavior left him suicidal, the 38-year-old fashion designer now finds himself accused of “hurtful” and “uncomfortable” actions as well.

In a lengthy Instagram Story shared Tuesday, “Bleeding Love” singer Leona Lewis alleged that the “Project Runway” alum refused to dress her for a 2014 charity fashion show because of her size.

“When I got to my fitting I was made to feel very awkward and uncomfortable as the dress was a sample size and he/his team clearly did not want to alter it to fit me,” she wrote.

“This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would make the dress work for me. At the next fitting, the night before the show, with no explanation at all, Michael refused to turn up. He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show which made me well aware that I wasn’t the body type required.”

The alleged incident left Lewis “embarrassed” and “deeply hurt,” she added.

“Because I didn’t look like a model size, I was not permitted to walk in his dress,” she wrote. “I had to sit in the audience and was asked by press why I didn’t walk in the show. I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all.”

It appears that Lewis is referring to the 2014 Go Red for Women The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection show during New York Fashion Week.

During the event, the singer sat front row in a black maxi dress and a blue blazer rather than strutting the catwalk in a custom crimson gown alongside Victoria Justice, Lindsey Vonn, Bella Thorne and other celebrities.

“I was left with deep insecurities after this and I’ve had to work hard over the years to love my body,” Lewis continued. “I know [Costello’s] designs are catered to women of all sizes now, and I’m glad he saw the light over the years.”

The star clarified that she’s “not discounting Michael’s experience” with Teigen — which the designer said has left him with “deep, unhealed trauma” — and wishes him “so much love and healing.”

Still, Lewis wrote, “The pot calling the kettle black in this situation doesn’t sit right with me. Bullying comes in many different forms.”

Costello denied Lewis’ accusations on his own Instagram Story, sharing a February 2015 Instagram post of the singer in a red gown with the caption, “So sassy in my @michaelcostello dress.”

It’s unclear whether Lewis was meant to wear that gown on the runway, but the designer said he meant “no diss no shade no hate.”

Costello wrote that something must have gotten “lost in translation” during the fashion show prep, and claimed that he’s received multiple emails from Lewis’ stylist and team over the past few months requesting looks.

Costello previously said that he is “still waiting” for an apology from Teigen and her stylist, Monica Rose, whom he claims attempted to blackball him over an allegedly Photoshopped Instagram comment involving a racial slur.

His allegations against Teigen came shortly after the model returned to social media with a mea culpa about her past behavior, which included bullying Courtney Stodden and others.

Reps for Costello and Lewis didn’t immediately return Page Six Style’s requests for comment.

The best apology is changed behavior.