Legendary Actor James Earl Jones Dead at 93 | www.lovebscott.com

Actor James Earl Jones has died.

He was 93.

via Deadline:

Widely regarded as among the world’s great stage and screen actors Jones is one of the few entertainers to have won the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). Jones has received two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and three Tony Awards and was presented with the Honorary Academy Award.

Beginning with the Stanley Kubrick classic Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964), Jones went on to appear in some of the most successful films of all time. He probably is best known for his voice role as Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. He also reprised the villainous role in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016).

Jones also Mufasa both in The Lion King animated pic (1994) and hybrid/live-action film (2019). He also lent his sonorous voice to the famous “This is CNN” promo campaign for the cable news network.

Born on January 17, 1931, in Arkabutla, MS, his many big-screen credits also films such Conan the Barbarian (1982), Coming to America (1988), The Hunt for Red October (1990), The Sandlot (1990), Patriot Games (1992), and Sneakers (1992). He also has appeared on The Simpsons three times.

He was nominated for a Lead Actor Oscar for his role in The Great White Hope(1971) and was given an honorary Oscar at the 2012 ceremony. An eight-time Emmy nominee, his two wins both came in 1991: Lead Actor in a Drama series for Gabriel’s Fire and Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for Heat Wave.

Also a commanding presence on the Broadway stage, Jones earned four competitive Tony Award nominations for Best Actor in a Play, winning twice for his performances as Jack Jefferson in The Great White Hope in 1969 and as Troy Maxson in August Wilson’s Fences in 1987. He received a Special Tony Award at 2017 ceremony.

Jones also was a 2002 Kennedy Center Honoree and received Lifetime Achievement Awards from SAG-AFTRA in 2009 and by the National Board of Review in 1995.

There will truly never be another. RIP.