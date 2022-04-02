Lee Daniels Apologizes to Mo’Nique on Stage in Staten Island

Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique are officially burying the hatchet.

As seen in footage shared to social media Friday, the Oscar-winning actress was onstage during her “Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy” event at St. George Theatre on Staten Island.

The clip shows Daniels joining Mo’Nique in front of the crowd and offering a public apology.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels said to the comedian, leading her to put her hand to her heart and appear to get emotional. “Y’all, and she was my best friend — my best friend. Y’all think that Precious was just … That was God working, through both of us.”

He continued, “And we’re gonna fucking do it again!” as the two then briefly danced onstage.

As reported earlier Friday, Mo’Nique will star in Daniels’ Demon House for Netflix, joining the previously cast Andra Day, Glenn Close and Aunjanue Ellis.

After Daniels concluded his onstage moment by telling the star, “I love you,” she also told him she loved him.

Watch the moment below.

