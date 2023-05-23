Ledisi’s ‘I Need to Know’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Ledisi’s new single “I Need to Know” is heating up the charts.

The song just peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

via Rated R&B:

The Rex Rideout-produced track is her second No. 1 hit on this chart. In October 2020, her single “Anything For You,” also produced by Rideout, reached the top of the summit.

It remained at No. 1 for two consecutive weeks. It won Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

“I Need To Know” first appeared on the top 10 of the Adult R&B Airplay chart in March, two months after its initial release.

Leading up to that feat, Ledisi stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show to perform “I Need To Know” for the first time on live television. She also gave an acoustic at-home performance of the track alongside Rideout.

At this publishing, Ledisi has not unveiled the official music video for “I Need To Know.” There is no release date on the books as well.

“I Need To Know” is Ledisi’s lead single from her next studio album, set to release this year via her Listen Back imprint in partnership with BMG.

Her last proper studio album was 2020’s The Wild Card. The album debuted at No. 79 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. Besides success with “Anything For You,” Ledisi’s first effort on Listen Back/BMG produced a top 30 R&B hit with “Same Love.”

In 2021, Ledisi released not one but two projects, Ledisi Live at the Troubadourand Ledisi Sings Nina. The latter, a tribute to Nina Simone, sparked the most interest, landing Ledisi a Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nomination at the64th Grammy Awards in 2022.

Last week, Ledisi concluded her co-headlining commitments to The Soul II Soul Tour with Kem.

She has more shows on the calendar throughout 2023, including the Atlanta Jazz Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival in Los Angeles, California. See more new show dates at ledisi.com.

Get into the song below!