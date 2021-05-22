LeBron James Violated Health and Safety Protocols by Attending Party with Drake, Will Not be Suspended [Photos]

Earlier this week, when photos of Lakers star LeBron James at a party with celebrities like Drake to promote his Lobos tequila went viral.

via: Complex

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that James went to a photoshoot alongside several high-profile guests, including Drake and Michael B. Jordan, the night before the Los Angeles Lakers’ play-in game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

All invitees had to produce a COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test in order to attend the event. James, who has yet to confirm whether or not he has been vaccinated, was found to be in violation of the league’s health and safety protocols.

“It’s a violation of the agreed upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team,” a league spokesman told ESPN on Friday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Laker will not be suspended for protocol violation.

LeBron James won't be suspended for protocols violation, sources tell ESPN. Nature of event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread, as described in @McTen's story below. Suns-Lakers Game 1 on Sunday. https://t.co/nEAcnBsbvv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 22, 2021

The news arrives just a day after James declined to say whether he has or plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Anything I do off the floor is predicated to my family for the majority or 99.9 percent of that,” James said on Friday after practice. “It’s about the health and safety of my family. That’s what it came down to. Being available to my teammates on the floor is about taking care of my body and me doing everything I can to make sure I’m available both mentally, physically and spiritually as well. But anything of that nature is all family talk.”

It’s unclear whether James will face any league or team punishment for the COVID-19 protocol violation. When Kyrie Irving and James Harden were found to be in breach of the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier this season, both players were forced to pay a $50,000 fine and quarantine for five days.

James and the Lakers are set to kick off their first-round series against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Had it been anyone but LBJ, they would be sitting a game or two out.