LeBron James Recruits Travis Scott for Bronny's 18th Birthday Party [Photo + Video]

LeBron James pulled out all the stops for his son Bronny’s birthday.

Bronny, who turned 18 on October 6th, was seen having the time of his life in a video from the party as Travis Scott performed his hit song, “Goosebumps.”

Not too far away, LeBron James was turned all the way up watching Travis Scott bring all the vibes to the party.

Without question, having one of the biggest artists in the world perform at your birthday party is a cool perk of being the son of one of the greatest basketball players ever.

Reflecting on the moment, LeBron James took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to his oldest son.

“How is this kid 18 years old today y’all!!??!! I can’t deal with it,” his post read. “I’m so proud of the young man you’ve become kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it’s simply better that way! And I’ll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young ?? @bronny!!! Happy Bday!”

Two years ago LeBron James and Travis Scott collaborated to celebrate the 2020 graduating class. They released a limited edition t-shirt that was only available for 72 hours. It featured the handwritten message, “We’re all in this together,” in addition to a hand-drawn design of Scott’s Cactus Jack logo and James’ Uninterrupted motif, merged together.

“Class of 2020, I told you we were going to make graduation special,” LeBron said on Instagram. “This is a collaboration between our teams, @uninterrupted and @cactusjack, to give you something special to mark this incredible accomplishment.”

In addition to performing at the birthday parties of his celebrity friends, Travis Scott is currently working on his latest project with super-producer Pharell Williams.

Recently, a photo of the two Hip-Hop heavyweights began making the rounds on the internet, sparking more speculation that a project is in development.

Frequent collaborators, Pharrell made major contributions on some of Travis Scott’s most critically acclaimed albums, such as the expanded edition of his seminal 2015 project Rodeo on the track “Flying High,” which he co-produced with Mike Dean, Scott, and Allen Ritter. Also, he appeared on Astroworld as a featured guest “Skeletons” accompanied by The Weeknd and Tame Impala.