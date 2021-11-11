LeBron James Pokes Fun At Kyle Rittenhouse For Crying At His Murder Trial [Photo]

LeBron James has never shied away from making his feelings felt when it comes to issues beyond the basketball court, as the man who was famously told to “shut up and dribble” has used that to create his own mantra of “more than an athlete,” encouraging others to take stands and speak out on what is important to them.

via: AceShowbiz

On Wednesday, November 10, the athlete took to Twitter to repost a crying video of the 18-year-old boy while he’s court. Alongside the clip shared by USA TODAY, there’s a note that read, “Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.”

Believing that Kyle was just faking it, LeBron stressed, “What tears????? I didn’t see one.” He further wrote, “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” adding some crying laughing emojis.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. ??? https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

LeBron’s tweet, however, backfired. Many dragged him for bringing up the accusation. “LeBron James appears to be mocking people dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in this post. Why? Is this a joke to you? Not a good look!” one person argued.

Another echoed the sentiment, “Do people really not know what PTSD looks like? No way this is acting. The KID was there trying to help and the situation turned into life or death and he chose life.” A third tweeted, “Love you lebron, but you implying someone is acting is so ironic coming from you.”

Kyle has been charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. This stemmed from his shooting back on August 25, 2020.

At that time, Kyle reportedly shot three protesters after traveling with an AR-15-style rifle from Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin while the city was engulfed in civil unrest following an earlier shooting by a Kenosha police officer that left Jacob Blake paralyzed. However, he claimed that he went down the streets with the intention of protecting property from looters. His attorneys also have maintained that he was acting in self-defense.

LeBron’s commentary can all but assure him of being a leading discussion point for conservative talk show hosts on Thursday, something he’s quite familiar with dating back to “shut up and dribble” and his infamous tweet calling Donald Trump “u bum” while he was the president.