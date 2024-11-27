Home > NEWS

LeBron James Get Taunted by Eagles Fan: ‘We Know You Was at Them Diddy Parties’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

LeBron James was on the receiving end of taunts from a Philadelphia Eagles fan when he was in attendance for the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The NBA icon, fresh off a demoralizing loss to the Denver Nuggets, watched another LA sports team slump to defeat as he attended the Week 12 matchup at SoFi Stadium where the Eagles stormed to a 37-20 victory on Sunday.

However, the Lakers superstar was at the center of a shocking incident during the game when a brazen heckler decided to confront him with unfounded claims.

Footage has emerged of the 39-year-old soaking up the action from a luxurious suite when a fan began hurling accusations of attending ‘Diddy parties’ at him.

”Bron! ‘Bron! We know you were at those Diddy parties! We know you were there,’ the fan could be heard shouting, while James refused to acknowledge him.

The fan appeared to be referring to the infamous parties hosted by disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The music mogul was arrested in September in Manhattan after a probe into alleged sex trafficking, and he is accused of drugging and raping victims as young as nine.

via: Daily Mail

