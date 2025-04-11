Home > NEWS

LeBron James Becomes First Pro Male Athlete To Receive His Own Barbie ‘Kenbassador’ Doll

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

LeBron James is no stranger to breaking NBA records, but this time, he’s making history for a completely unexpected reason.

The basketball legend, 40, has teamed up with Mattel to become the brand’s very first Kenbassador and launch his very own doll. The collaboration is in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation and also marks the first Ken doll of a professional athlete.

The Los Angeles Lakers power forward worked with Mattel to design the doll’s outfit, which features some meaningful touches; a custom varsity jacket over the LeBron James Family Foundation’s signature We Are Family T-shirt, Nike Terminator High sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, a watch and his perennial “I Promise” band.

The patches on his varsity jacket reference milestones throughout his life, including a We Are Family patch as a tribute to the LeBron James Family Foundation, a “23” patch representing his iconic jersey number and an Ohio patch nodding to his home state.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James says in a press release. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor.”

He continues, “It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

“Ken is Barbie’s longtime best friend and supporter,” Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, Mattel, shared via the release. “We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential.”

The Barbie movie spurred a newfound appreciation for the iconic doll, the brand notes, “recontextualizing the Barbie universe, including Ken.” Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of the character made a lasting impact on audiences, even earning him an Oscar nomination.

The newfound Kenbassador title brings the character of Ken to fans in a whole new way ahead of Barbie’s 65th anniversary in 2026.

The Barbie Signature LeBron James Kenbassadors doll will be available at select Target stores and online at Target, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel Creations for $75 starting Monday, April 14 at 12 a.m. ET.

via: People

